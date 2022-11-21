GERALD CHERAMIE

Gerald “Koloy” Cheramie, 80, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial l to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elvina “Vina” L. Cheramie; children, Lance (Elizabeth) Cheramie, Dana (Artie) Curole and Rachelle Cheramie; sister, Lonis Compeaux; grandchildren, Jordan Harman, Kally Colletti, Nicholas Curole, Morgan Ridgway and Emily Curole; great-grandchildren, Bryant Harman, Kori Boudwin, Eliana Colletti, Gracie Harman, Connor Harman, Hayes Harman, Amory Curole, Noah Harman and Charlie Harman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lydia Cantrelle Cheramie; grandchildren, Sloan Harman and Sierra Harman; siblings, Gilbert Cheramie, Aglonise Bourgeois, Louis Cheramie and Vincy Cheramie; in-laws, Edville, Sr. and Marjorie Lorraine.
He loved his family, being a Pop, and being with his friends. He enjoyed going to Cruising the Coast for the past 25 years and spending time with his Cruising the Coast family.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
