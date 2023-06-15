GERALDINE CARPENTER

We are sad to announce the passing of Geraldine “Gerrie” Carpenter of Raceland. She died at age 80 on June 13, 2023.

Gerrie passed peacefully surrounded by her three loving daughters and granddaughter. She had a passion for her children and grandchildren, passing on her strength to overcome all obstacles in life.  She lived life by her favorite saying “Live, Love, Laugh”.  

Gerrie is survived by her daughters Dawn Thibodaux (Marty), Stefanie Pitre, and Torrie Autin (Rowdy); grandchildren Justin Simoneaux (Lynn), Andrew Plaisance, Chelsey Watkins (Jay), Kayla Autin, Katelyn Pitre, and Kylee Pitre; great grandchildren Jaycob, Elliott, Ryker, and Gabriel; brother Oliver Rodrigue Jr. (Sheila).  

She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Una Rodrigue, husband Albert Carpenter, daughter Rhonda Simoneaux and her father Carol Simoneaux. 

The funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.

Falgout Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

