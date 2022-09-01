GLORIA GUIDRY

Gloria M. Guidry, 88, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Holy Savior Little Church at 201 Church St., Lockport on Tuesday, September, 6th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with burial following in Holy Savior Cemetery.

Ms. Gloria is survived by her children: Judith Farmer, Weldon (Lena) Savoie, Jr., Jodith Savoie, Deborah Savoie, Donna (David) Euvino, and Lorry (Kathy) Dupuy; 20 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren. 

Ms. Guidry was preceded in death by her son: Lawrence “Larry” Dupuy, Jr.; son-in-law: James Farmer; parents: Alec Guidry, Sr. and Myrtle Arceneaux Greene; and siblings: Betty Foret, Alec “Lucky” Guidry, Jr., Joann Belanger, and Gayle Crosby.

Gloria was a volunteer at St. Anne with the Ladies Auxiliary and a Pink Lady.

Her family would like to express gratitude for Audubon Health and Rehab, where she spent her last days, and all the doctors and nurses who attended to her in her later years.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

