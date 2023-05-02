GLORIA PITRE

Gloria Hebert Pitre, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and Taunt Gloria passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28th, 2023 at the age of 88 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born October 7th, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Larose.
Gloria is survived by her daughter: Evelyn Pitre Martin (Lincoln); sons: Jerry Pitre (Kathy), Nat Pitre (Dana); daughter in law: Pam Pitre; grandchildren: Tiffany Martin Hymel (Benjy), Derek Pitre (Marie), Marisa Pitre (Ross), Colby Pitre (Ashley), Jovi Thibodaux (Mikayla); great grandchildren: Kerington Hymel, Kaylee Hymel, Marcy Pitre, Brenya Pitre, Parker Thibodeaux; brother: Linton Hebert (Beverly), sister in law: Rita Pitre Savoie; and her East 12th Street family.
Mrs. Pitre was preceded in death by her husband: Anatole “Scat” Pitre; son: Michael “Scat” Pitre, grandsons: Brent and Brandin Pitre; parents: Edward and Marie Hartman Hebert; brothers: Weisney “Red” Hebert (Eloise), Edward Hebert Jr.; in laws: Nickless and Lydia Pierce Pitre; and numerous brother in laws and sister in laws.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Gloria was an Elvis Presley fanatic that enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls, and enjoyed taking photos.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
