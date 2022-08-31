GREGORY GISCLAIR

Gregory “Greg” P. Gisclair, 64, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 2nd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. His funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Grace Gisclair; son, Hobie (Angela) Gisclair; grandchildren, Orion and Kingston; brothers, Victor Gisclair, Jr., Eric (Connie) Curole, Norman “Tree” (Kita) Sanamo, Kenneth Bailes, Sr.; sisters: Kathy (Horace) Galliano, Annie Reine, Carol (Kevin) Oramous, Beth (Peter V) Alphonso; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gisclair was preceded in death by his parents: Victor Sr. and Leona G. Gisclair; brothers; Sonny Bailes and Steven Gisclair; sister: Lavon Carnagey; and brother-in-law: Paul Reine.
Greg loved his family, his wife, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; his farm and his cows.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.