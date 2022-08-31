GREGORY GISCLAIR

Gregory “Greg” P. Gisclair, 64, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 2nd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. His funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.

Mr. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Grace Gisclair; son, Hobie (Angela) Gisclair; grandchildren, Orion and Kingston; brothers, Victor Gisclair, Jr., Eric (Connie) Curole, Norman “Tree” (Kita) Sanamo, Kenneth Bailes, Sr.; sisters: Kathy (Horace) Galliano, Annie Reine, Carol (Kevin) Oramous, Beth (Peter V) Alphonso; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gisclair was preceded in death by his parents: Victor Sr. and Leona G. Gisclair; brothers; Sonny Bailes and Steven Gisclair; sister: Lavon Carnagey; and brother-in-law: Paul Reine.

Greg loved his family, his wife, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; his farm and his cows.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

