Guill P. “Jay” Callais, Jr., 78, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Monday, October 3rd from 8 am until service time. Military Honors will be held by The United Veterans League at 11:15 a.m. A memorial service will be held, in the parlor, starting at 12 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 53, years, Lorrie L. Callais; son, Guill P. (Crystal) Callais, III; grandchildren, Ava Callais and Cohl Callais.
Jay was preceded in death by his son, Rod Callais; parents, Guill, Sr. and El Rita Callais; brother, Franklin Callais; sister, Verna Guidroz.
Jay served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Lafourche Lodge #427 for over 50 years.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
