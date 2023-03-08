GUY LEBLANC

Guy J. LeBlanc, 85, a native and resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. Religious services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA.
He is survived by his brother, Augustin “A.J.” LeBlanc; nieces, Roxanne LeBlanc, Lynn LeBlanc Gros, Melinda LeBlanc Baye and Jan LeBlanc Corcoran and nephew, A.J. “Jay” LeBlanc III.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Woney Lee LeBlanc; parents, Augustin and Emelda LeBlanc; brother, Raymond LeBlanc and niece, Alena LeBlanc.
Guy was a member of VFW Post 8538 and American Legion Post 439.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.