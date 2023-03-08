GUY LEBLANC

Guy J. LeBlanc, 85, a native and resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. Religious services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA.

He is survived by his brother, Augustin “A.J.” LeBlanc; nieces, Roxanne LeBlanc, Lynn LeBlanc Gros, Melinda LeBlanc Baye and Jan LeBlanc Corcoran and nephew, A.J. “Jay” LeBlanc III.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Woney Lee LeBlanc; parents, Augustin and Emelda LeBlanc; brother, Raymond LeBlanc and niece, Alena LeBlanc.

Guy was a member of VFW Post 8538 and American Legion Post 439.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

