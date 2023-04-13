HARRIS CHERAMIE

Harris J. Cheramie, Sr., 78, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Sunday, April 16th, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow on Monday, April 17th from 9:00 am until services time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. Harris is survived by his loving wife 58 years: Sue Dufrene Cheramie; sons: Chuckie (Kelly) Cheramie, Chas (Nicole) Cheramie, and Norah (Donna) Cheramie, grandchildren: Chase (Carly) Cheramie, Katie (Bret) Boudreaux, Alexis (Eric) Smith, Alanie (Ross) Galjour, Norah John Cheramie, Lynn Cheramie, Nicky Cheramie; great grandchildren: Grayson Boudreaux, Anna Boudreaux, Payton Smith, Cal Cheramie; sister: Corina Callais, and brother: Manny Cheramie Jr.
Mr. Cheramie was preceded in death by his parents: Manny Cheramie Sr. and Beaulah G. Cheramie; sister: Jeanie Howell; and brother: Russell Cheramie.
He loved to hunt, “discuss” politics, spoke his mind, rode Mardi Gras with the Krewe of Neptune for 38 years, owned and operated tugs for over 53 years.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
