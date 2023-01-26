HAZEL COLLINS

Hazel C. Collins, 88, a native of Galliano and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Service times are pending.

She is survived by her children, Chris Collins,  Nativel (Marline) Collins, III, Anna (Dane) Vizier, Tammy (Lee) Orgeron, and Vance (Shannon) Collins; grandchildren, Casey (Mandy) Collins, Nativel (Kelli) Collins, IV, Jolie (Joe) Brady, Natalie Collins, Nicholas (Emily) Collins, Lacy (Chris) Brantley, Ashley (Stephen) Shows, Dane Vizier, Jr., Bobby Orgeron, Christie (Jason) McEwen, Alexis Collins, and Alaina Collins; great-grandchildren, Davinie Collins, Caleb Collins, Zack Collins, Kelsie Collins, Morgan Vizier, Joey Belle Brady, Jaci Brady, Olivia Cantrelle, Noah Collins, Jacob Brantley, Peyton Brantley, Raven Shows, Kayd Orgeron, Gabrielle Orgeron, Bobby Orgeron, Jr., Abigail McEwen, and Jason McEwen, Jr.; great-great-grandchild,  Zoe Collins; brother, Kearn (Lolita) Chouest, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nativel Collins, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jude Galliano, Jr., and Casey Collins, Jr.; parents, Eugene and Cherita Chouest; sisters, Anna Callais, Victoria Gisclair, Marybelle Cheramie, Patsy Comeaux, and Gayle Brister; brothers, Webb Chouest, and Steve Chouest.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Recommended for you

Load comments