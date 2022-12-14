HELEN DUFRENE

Helen D. Dufrene, 82, a native and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away with her loving family near her side on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.

Helen is survived by her children, Todd (Lisa) Dufrene, Belinda Yoder (Doug) Estep, and Roychelle (Curt) Trepagnier; grandchildren, Nikki (Ryan) Roton, Krissi (Blake) Blancher, Kaci Yoder, and Alisha (Christopher) Perkins; great-grandchildren, Robbie Roton, Remi Roton, Luke Blancher, and Brendan Blancher, sisters; Laurie Danos (Ronald) Rodrigue and Monica Danos.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; Leroy J. Dufrene, parents; O.J. and Marie Pitre Danos, son-in-law; Pete Yoder.

The family would like to personally thank Richele Hebert and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for all the love and care given to her at her time of need.

