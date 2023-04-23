HENRY BILLIOT

Henry W. Billiot, 92, a native and resident of Venice, La. passed away on April, 20, 2023.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will reopen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until service time. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Henry is survived by his children, Henry J. Billiot, Wilfred L. Billiot, Shirley Schicksnider, Helen Sessions, Eura Mae Fontenot, Tina Franovich, Henrietta Phillips, Sarah Billiot and Sherry Billiot; 36- grandchildren; 92- great-grandchildren; 3- great-great-grandchildren, numerous, nieces, and nephews.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife; Sarah Marie Creppel Billiot, parents; Peter and Helen Billiot Billiot, siblings; Peter, Elma, Marie, Ernestine and Eunice.
Henry’s family was his world. Henry’s family would like to express a special thank you to Mr. Michael Phillips and the Venice Inn Family who showed so much love, care and support during this difficult time.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with funeral services.
