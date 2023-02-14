HUBERT LOUPE, JR.

Hubert E. Loupe Jr. “Noonie”, 82, a native and resident of Lockport, La. died Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St. Hilary Catholic Church.  A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Holy Savior Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen G. Loupe; children, Kevin Gaubert and wife Suzanne, Claudette LeBlanc and husband Brandon and Melissa Irvin; grandchildren, Mike Guillot and wife Angie, Chris Guillot, Cody LeBlanc and wife Madeline, Jordan LeBlanc and wife Kristi, Dustin Irvin, Paxton LeBlanc and Madelyn Sigler; great-grandchildren Kaeden, Luke, Eleanor, Natalie, Charles and Anna Elizabeth; brothers Raymond Loupe, Daniel “Danny Boy” Loupe and sister Lou-Ann Triche.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert E. Loupe Sr. and Eula Loupe; sister Genevieve Galiano; brothers Paul Joseph “P.J.” Loupe, Sr. and Ricky Loupe; daughter Cynthia G. Guillot; great-grandson Ignatious LeBlanc.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Savior Church.  

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

