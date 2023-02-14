HUBERT LOUPE, JR.

Hubert E. Loupe Jr. “Noonie”, 82, a native and resident of Lockport, La. died Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Holy Savior Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen G. Loupe; children, Kevin Gaubert and wife Suzanne, Claudette LeBlanc and husband Brandon and Melissa Irvin; grandchildren, Mike Guillot and wife Angie, Chris Guillot, Cody LeBlanc and wife Madeline, Jordan LeBlanc and wife Kristi, Dustin Irvin, Paxton LeBlanc and Madelyn Sigler; great-grandchildren Kaeden, Luke, Eleanor, Natalie, Charles and Anna Elizabeth; brothers Raymond Loupe, Daniel “Danny Boy” Loupe and sister Lou-Ann Triche.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert E. Loupe Sr. and Eula Loupe; sister Genevieve Galiano; brothers Paul Joseph “P.J.” Loupe, Sr. and Ricky Loupe; daughter Cynthia G. Guillot; great-grandson Ignatious LeBlanc.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Savior Church.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.