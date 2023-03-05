IDA BILLIOT

On March 2nd, 2023 Ida T. Billiot, got her wings and went walk with angels. She was 67 years old.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, March 6th, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 5:00 pm till 9:00 pm. A Celebration of Mrs. Ida’s life will be held at 7:00 pm in the funeral parlor.

Mrs. Ida is survived by her husband: Milton “Shawee” Billiot, Sr.; children: Jimmy Pitre, Wylene Pitre, and Nicole Pitre; daughter in law: Lynette Pitre; grandchildren: Daxton Pitre, Briana, Charla, Devon, Kira, Jr.; great grandson: James Pitre; and brother: Jeffery and Sammel Terrebonne.\

Mrs. Billiot was preceded in death by parents: Gerline and Jeffery Terrebonne, Sr.; and sisters: Lola Griffin and Rosalie Alexander.

Mrs. Ida was a devout Christian that enjoyed singing and worshipping the Lord. She enjoyed shopping trips with her family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

