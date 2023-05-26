IRVIN DARDAR

Irvin J. Dardar, 81, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off passed away on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, May 26th from 4:00 pm till 9:00 pm and on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 from 9:00 am service time. Services will be held in the funeral parlor at 11:00 am with burial following in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mr. Irvin is survived by his children: Heather Dardar (Earl Blackledge, Jr.), Monica Morgan, Percy “Dino” Billiot (Jamie Arnoult), and Belinda Kiger (Chris); grandchildren: Cameron, Gabriel, Gage, DeShona, Daffney, Jason, Jeannie, great grandchildren: Reese, Maddox, Ashi’Lynn, William, Kristin, Juan, Jesus, Sebastian, Sara, Jacy, Jacelyn, Jace, Jolette, great great grandchildren: William, Ophelia, Eliam; and brother: Clemire “Tish” Dardar.
Mr. Dardar was preceded in death by his wife Patricia “Pat” Dardar; granddaughter: April Simpson Regan; parents: Oneziphore and Louisa Dardar; brother: Claude Dardar, and sisters: Delores and Thelma Dardar.
He was a dedicated worker, great provider for his family, a good and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather and always enjoyed joking, family gathering especially barbeques. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. His stories and jokes will live on through his family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.