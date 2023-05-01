JACK WINFREY

Jack D. Winfrey, 94, a native of Daisetta, TX and lifelong resident of Cut Off, LA prior to Hurricane Ida, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on Wednesday, May 3rd from 10 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Jack is survived his daughters, Joan Winfrey Seoni and husband Vikram of West Chester, PA, Julie Winfrey Cummings and husband Gregory of Fairhope, AL and Joy Winfrey; grandchildren, Neil Alexander Seoni, Kiran William Seoni, Ada Mae Cummings and Maggie Joy Cummings; sister, Margaret Winfrey Murphy; brother-in-law, Ronald Callais and wife Elaine; sisters-in-law, Clara Callais Brady, Gloria Callais and Susan Callais.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Callais Winfrey; parents, Lemuel L. Winfrey and Annie Mae McCormack Winfrey; father and mother-in-law, Abdon Callais and Ada Bruce Callais; brothers-in-law, Dwight Murphy, Harold and David Callais.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staff of the Suites at Sugar Mill Point and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alexander Milne Developmental Services 1065 Milne Circle Covington, LA 70435, Milneds.org.
Falgout Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Winfrey family.
