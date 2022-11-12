JACKIE DUFRENE

Jackie P. Dufrene, 75, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16th at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Aline Plaisance Dufrene; children, Chad Dufrene and Tina Chiasson (Chad); grandchildren, Kayla Chiasson, Megan Guidry (Dalton), Tralyn Chiasson, Drake Dufrene; great grandchildren, Kaden and Kalyn Cheramie and Violet Guidry; brother, Danny Dufrene (Beverly) and Godchild, Julie Alario.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dean Dufrene; granddaughter, Darcus Dufrene and parents, Junius and Edna Peré Dufrene.
Jackie enjoyed cooking and fishing and sharing his catches with family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
