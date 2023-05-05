JACQUELINE GALIANO

Jacqueline “Jackie” Galiano, 79, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Saturday, May 6th from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Jackie is survived by her children, Dolly (Todd) Terrebonne, Raleigh (Dawn) Galiano, Jr., and Grady (Ramona) Galiano; grandchildren, Case (Helen) Terrebonne, Kaylee (Kris) Rousse, Briana Galiano, Alexandria Galiano, and Jillian Galiano; great-grandchildren, Avery Terrebonne, Oliver Rousse, Eleanor Rousse, and Andie Terrebonne; siblings, Alfred “Al” Lefort, and Patricia “Patty” Deloach.
Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Raleigh “Jimmy” Galiano, Sr.; parents, Cleo and Angelis Lefort; sister, Rema Guidry.
The Galiano family would like to thank Hope Hospice for the special care they gave their mother.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
