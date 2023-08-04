JAMES CHERAMIE, SR.

James “Jim, Jimmy, Big Jim” R. Cheramie, Sr., 92, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Sunday, July 30th, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, August 4th, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Saturday, August 5th 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to his burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mr. James survived by his wife of 74 years: Irma “Mamere” Cheramie; children: James Cheramie, Jr. (Mary), Cheryl C. Guidry (Jackson), Cecile B. LaFleur (Ricky); grandchildren: Jody Johnson (Carissia Gregoire), James Cheramie III, Anita Pittenger (Chris), Heidi Cheramie, Soliska Cheramie, Elise L. Rabalais (Mitchell), Lindsey LaFleur, Alicia C. Collins (Jordan); great grandchildren: Gavin Johnson (Aaron), Mia Johnson (Tyler), Maci Johnson, Lelia Taylor, Christopher Cheramie, Caden Hunter, Wyatt Collins; great great grandchildren: Paxton Pellegrin, Jamerson Sigue, Benson Sigue, Olive Cheramie, Asher Pittenger; step grandchildren: Jackie P. Guidry, Jamie G. Eymard; step great grandchild: Timberlyn “Worm” Meaux, Topher Pittenger; daughter-in-law: Susan G. Cheramie; brother-in-law: Jeffery Cheramie (Evelyn); and sister-in-law: Gertie Cheramie.
Mr. Cheramie was preceded in death by his son: Chris Cheramie; parents: Renis “Frank” Cheramie and Vivian Duffy Cheramie; brothers: Larbow Cheramie, Jack Cheramie; mother-in-law: Noemie Cheramie; father-in-law: Ebdon Cheramie; and brother-in-law: EJ Cheramie.
Jimmy was a life long oyster fisherman, past president of Louisiana Dealer and Growers Association, on the board of the Louisiana Oyster Festival, Oyster King XX, past 3rd Degree Grand Knight Council 3350 and 4th Degree Grand Knight of Columbus, past Faithful Navigator Council 327, Bereaved Parents of USA St. Louis Chapter, past board member of State Bank, and was a devoted humanitarian. He loved genealogy and history of his community, self-educated from reading encyclopedias, and his favorite subject was sharing his knowledge of oystering. He never met a stranger, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, his number one priority was always his family.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
