JAMES GEORGE, SR.

James “Jimmy” George, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Larose, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with United Veteran's League Honors at 11:00AM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
“Jimmy” was survived by his wife of 67 years, Uvalda Plaisance George; 3 Daughters, Bonnie (Ryan) Gisclair, Trixie (Bud) Angelette, and Cindy George (Mark); 4 Grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Gisclair, Jr., Travis (Ashley) Gisclair, Alisha (Chase) Chiasson, and Macy George; 7 Great-Grandchildren, Drake, Destin, Madison, Avery, Alayna, Charley, and Graham; 1 Brother, Philip (Eleanor) George, Jr.; 1 Sister, Jan (Bill) White.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Jane Ledet George; Son, James “Boozie” George, Jr., and Sister, Loula Bernard.
“Jimmy” was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and trawling. He was a wonderful, loving husband and father. He will be loved and missed.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
