Jane Rome Brown, age 79, of Harvey, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep wrapped in her late sister Margie’s blanket.
Jane was born in Kraemer, Louisiana to the late Exso Augusta “Chip” and Olive Marie Larousse Rome. Loving wife Edmond “Ed” Brown, originally from Lockport, for 58 loving years. Devoted mother of Jill Brown DiMarco (Damon) and Jed Michael Brown (Stacey). Proud Mimi of Mary Jane Brown, Kyle DiMarco, Sophia DiMarco, and Madeline Brown. Sister of Linda Faye Rome Landry (Charles Ray), Gail Ann Rome Vidrine (Charles) and the late Margie Rome Loupe (the late Mike), and Jerral Rome (Linda). Jane is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends, notably her caregiver Caitlyn Bourgeois, whom she loved dearly.
Born in Kraemer, Jane spoke Cajun French before learning English in school. Jane lived a full life and was always a stylish trend setter. She attended Thibodaux High and went on to receive her associate degree from Nicholls State University, where she was on the Lil’ Colonel Dance team. Jane married the love of her life Ed on her birthday at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church. The church held great importance throughout her life, and her funeral mass will take place there. She loved Bayou Boeuf and all its people and took every opportunity to talk about it. Jane valued her work at New York Life and as an Immigration paralegal. She looked forward to her yearly trips to Mexico and the casinos of Biloxi. Jane made everyone feel special and had a heartwarming quip for everyone. She was a mother figure and Mimi to all and the Original Cool Mom. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Mass will be held at St. Lawrence the Martyr, date pending.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Brown family may be shared at www.WestsideLeitzEagan.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.