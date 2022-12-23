JEFFREY GASPARD

Jeffrey “Pop” Gaspard, 77, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Hazel C. Gaspard; children, Lee Gaspard (Starr) and Angela Gaspard; grandchildren, Angelle Messer (Colt), Jared Gaspard (Connor), Tyler Galjour, Stellar Gaspard and Avia Gaspard; great-grandchildren, Jax and Gia Messer; sister, Robin Gaspard and daughter-in-law, Melanie Gaspard.
He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Gaspard; parents, Leander J. Gaspard Sr. and Vesta Lafont Gaspard and brothers, LJ Gaspard and Donald Gaspard.
Pop was a good man, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He lived for his family. He enjoyed cooking, making people laugh, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the words of the Terminator and our Pop “I’ll be back!”
Private services were held.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
