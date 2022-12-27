JERRY MARTINEZ

Jerry Anthony Martinez, 80, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Friday, December 30th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Raceland.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary “Kitty” Weimer Martinez; sons, Jeffrey A. Martinez, Timothy A. Martinez (Carolyn); daughters, Maria C. Martinez and Jennifer M. Pippen (Richard); grandchildren, Katie Cobb, Lauren Cobb, Claire Martinez, Kaylee Martinez and her mother, Gennie Martinez, Mason Pippen and Lucy Pippen; brothers, Raynal Martinez (Hazel), Roy Martinez (Anita).

He was preceded in death by parents, Gabriel J. and Loreanna Terrebonne Martinez; brothers, Daniel Martinez (Lolita), Elmo Martinez (Faye), Gabriel Martinez Jr (Marion); sister, Nannette Huber (William).

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Catholic School of your choice.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

