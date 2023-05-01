JERRY WILLIAMS

Jerry Cleo Williams, 92, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Friday, April 28th, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on May 2nd, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 9:00 am until service time. Military Honors will be performed by the United Veterans League at 10:00 am with Funeral Mass beginning at 12:00 pm and burial following in the Church Cemetery
Mr. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ramona P. Williams; children, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Bruce) Ponson, Rebecca “Becky” (Arden “Punkin”) Rogers, Suzanne “Suzie” (Jerry) Douget, Geraldine “Deanie” (Richard “Ritchie”) Gremillion, and Rodney (Jill D.) Williams; grandchildren, Scott Ponson, Chad Ponson, Jennifer P. (Louis) Pontiff, Jacquelyn P. (Shane) Duplantis, Lauren H. (Jared) Catalano, Betsy H. (Mark) Dufrene, Gregory (Brittney) Hunter, Joni Gremillion, Kati Gremillion, Benjamin (Cheri) Williams, Bryce Williams, Brock Williams, and Ard Rogers Jr., 22 great grandchildren, and sister: Kathleen (Byrant) Paysse.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his daughter: Jennifer Suzanne Williams, grandchild: Kris Danos; parents: Edward and Jane Chouest Williams; and brother: Rodney John Williams.
Jerry was known as the “TV Man” for over 40 years. His love for his family was unparalleled and the greatest joy of his life was spending time at Williamsville, the family property on Grand Isle. He was a proud Korean War veteran, an active member of the Golden Meadow Rotary Club for 33 years, Church Council of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Eucharistic Minister, Pre Canna Marriage Prep, and Knight of Columbus Council 9000.
Mr. Jerry’s family would like to thank his caregivers and staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Angie Ponson, for the care and compassion provided and Father John Nambusseril for his frequent visits with Mr. Jerry.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
