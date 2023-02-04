JIMMIE BELLANGER

Jimmie “Pa” Bellanger, 73, a native and resident of Larose, gained his heavenly wings peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose on Monday, February 6th, 2023 from 11:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 pm with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mr. Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 39 years: Rita L. Bellanger; children: Shane (Lori) Bellanger, James (Erin) Bellanger, Marty (Alane) Savoie, Chantel B. (Tige) Danos, Robbie (Heather) Savoie, Nicky Savoie, Dodie S. (Dwayne) Bruce, grandchildren: Brittany, Kyle, Moughnay, Marley, Haydon, Caroline, Maddox, AnnaClaire, Brandi, Abby, Jordan, Aubrie, Brooklyn, and Benjamin; great grandchildren: Johnny, Jackson, Elliot, Wyatt, and Beaux; many nephews, nieces, and god children; and sister-in-law: Rose Bellanger.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Howell and Vencia Bellanger; brothers: Howard, Melvin, and Johnny Bellanger; sisters: Diane Bellanger, Maryann Griffin, Mary Martin, and Janet Hunter.
Jimmie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, godfather, uncle, and friend. He left a long-lasting impression on everyone that met him, and will be so missed by his family and friends.
His family would like to thank his doctors, Thibodaux Regional, Hope Hospice, and Falgout Funeral Home for all the love and care he received.
He Only Takes the Best
God saw that he was getting tired,
A cure was not to be.
So, he put his arms around him and whispered, “Come with me”
With tearful eyes, we watched him suffer and saw him fade away.
Although we loved him dearly,
We could not make him stay.
A golden heart stopped beating
Hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
