JIMMY BOLES

Jimmy “Pops” Leon Boles, 68, a native of Granite City, Il and resident of Raceland, LA passed on away Thursday, August 4, 2022.
A Celebration of his life is pending.
Pops is survived by his children, Jason Boles, Sr., Kelly Boles, Jimmy (Krista) Boles, Jr. and Jolie’ (Joseph) Autin; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Pops was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Hutton; step-father, Leo Loman; 1 great-grandchild.
Pops loved motorcycles especially Harley Davidson, he was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army as a tank driver and loader in the auxiliary.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
