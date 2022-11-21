JIMMY BOLES

Jimmy “Pops” Leon Boles, 68, a native of Granite City, Il and resident of Raceland, LA passed on away Thursday, August 4, 2022.

A Celebration of his life is pending.

Pops is survived by his children, Jason Boles, Sr., Kelly Boles, Jimmy (Krista) Boles, Jr. and Jolie’ (Joseph) Autin; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Pops was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Hutton; step-father, Leo Loman; 1 great-grandchild.

Pops loved motorcycles especially Harley Davidson, he was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army as a tank driver and loader in the auxiliary. 

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.                                      

