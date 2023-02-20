JOHN BOUFFANIE

John “Papa John” W. Bouffanie, 57, of Galliano sadly and unexpectly passed on February 11, 2023. John was born on March 11, 1965 in Galliano to the late Ernest and Rena Mott Bouffanie.

A visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 8:30 am until service time. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.

Mr. John is survived by his children: Sarah (Luke) Adams, Amber Bouffanie, Courtney Bouffanie, and Kelsey Bouffanie; grandchildren: Evan, Kylie, Caylum, Blayne, Mark, and Eloise; and siblings: Josephine (Don) Baker, Katie Guidry, Kenneth Bouffanie and adopted sister: Elizabeth (Pierre) Griffin.

Mr. Bouffanie was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Rena; both set of grandparents; sister: Ann Miller; brothers: Timmy and Joey Bouffanie.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycles and being outside in nature; most of all he loved spending time with his family; especially his grandkids.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

