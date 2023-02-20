JOHN BOUFFANIE

John “Papa John” W. Bouffanie, 57, of Galliano sadly and unexpectly passed on February 11, 2023. John was born on March 11, 1965 in Galliano to the late Ernest and Rena Mott Bouffanie.
A visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 8:30 am until service time. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. John is survived by his children: Sarah (Luke) Adams, Amber Bouffanie, Courtney Bouffanie, and Kelsey Bouffanie; grandchildren: Evan, Kylie, Caylum, Blayne, Mark, and Eloise; and siblings: Josephine (Don) Baker, Katie Guidry, Kenneth Bouffanie and adopted sister: Elizabeth (Pierre) Griffin.
Mr. Bouffanie was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Rena; both set of grandparents; sister: Ann Miller; brothers: Timmy and Joey Bouffanie.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycles and being outside in nature; most of all he loved spending time with his family; especially his grandkids.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.