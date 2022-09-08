JOHN ERNY, JR.

John Joseph Erny, Jr “JJ” died at Broadway Elder Living Facility on September 6, 2022, following a long illness. He was 84.
Judge Erny was born in October 1937 in Lafayette, Louisiana to his parents John Joseph Erny, Sr and Anna Hellen Erny (Landry). He graduated from Cathedral High School, University of Southwestern Louisiana, and Tulane Law School. He joined the Louisiana Bar in 1962. He practiced law in Louisiana for many years serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Lafourche Parish and finally as a District Judge in Lafourche Parish. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved watching the birds and drinking coffee from his Grand Isle Camp deck.
Judge Erny is survived by his wife of 63 years Lita Estelle Benitez Erny, his daughter Margo Elizabeth Erny and son-in-law Jon Michael Holladay, his son John Joseph Erny, III and daughter-in-law Julie Ann Guidry Erny, and his son Mark Andrew Erny and daughter-in-law Celeste Marie Brassette Erny. Additionally, he is survived by grandchildren John Joseph Erny, IV, Jill Margaret Erny, Drew Paul Erny (Abby Rankin), David Henry Erny (Hanna Richard) and by step grandchildren, Blake Perry Blanchard (LeighAnn DeRouen), Abby Lynn Blanchard, and Emily Renae Bourg. He is also survived by his step great grandchild Murphy Blake Blanchard and great grandchild Paige Alita Erny. He is also survived by his brother Paul Lewis Erny (Kathleen Kearny), and sister Elizabeth Francis Erny Foote (Ross Foote). Numerus cousins, nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews (he loved them all). He was proceeded in death by his parents John Joseph Erny, Sr and Anna Hellen Erny (Landry).
There will be a family memorial sometime in the future. In leu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of Lafourche Drug Court Foundation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.