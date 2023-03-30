JOHN JONES JR., MD

John J. Jones Jr., MD, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away on March 29, 2023. 

A beloved Dermatologist of 40 years in his hometown, "John J" was an avid sportsman spending a lot of his free time hunting and fishing.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana, from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Ayo Jones; brothers, Ben Jones (Mollie) and Timmy Jones; sisters, Lydia Goulas (Danny), Wendy Murrian (Todd), and Fran Roman (Roger).

He was preceded in death by his father, John Johnston Jones; mother, Frances Gibbens Jones-Crow; sister, Rebecca Jones LeBlanc.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests the consideration of a donation to the Nicholls State University Foundation to the Dr. John J. Jones Memorial Endowed Scholarship that will benefit Pre-Med students. You can contact Nicholls State Foundation at 985-448-4005 or donate now at http://nichollsfoundation.org and note Dr. John J. Jones when making your gift.

Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

