JOSEPH MILLER, JR.

Joseph Sidney (Sid) Miller, Jr., age 83, passed away on July 28, 2023, in Thibodaux, LA. He was born on April 3, 1940, in Ventress, LA and has been a resident of both Pointe Coupee and Lafourche Parishes at various points over his lifetime.
He is survived by his children: Becky Vaught (Larry), Steven (Ann), daughter-in-law Rachael Miller; Jessica Ougel, Josh (Leah), Jan Morvant (Troy), and Joey Miller Webster (Eric); his grandchildren: Randi Bonvillian, Cade Brown (Vanessa), Carly Gilmore (Andy), Emma and Jack Miller, Ashton Billiot, Ryan Miller (Breah), Tyler and Garrett Ougel, Chandler Vedros, Cameron and Brynn Miller, and Maya Miller Webster; his doting sisters: Martha Anne Stoute, Weze Carriere, and Bess Vidrine (Nathan), as well as extended family members Lance "Hap" Ougel and Starr Kern.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joyce Stevens Miller, with whom he spent nearly every waking second when she was alive; his parents: Sidney Sr., and Martha Becnel Miller; and his son, Michael Miller.
Sid was a teacher across several parishes, including Lafourche, where his students would often stop him in public to thank him (or not) for his bad jokes. But he was also an incredible teacher to his children and grandchildren, giving the best example of what a great man looks like. He could talk your ear off about things big and small, and his love of family and incredibly profound Catholic faith was obvious to all those he met. He will be so incredibly missed.
Viewing will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland, LA on Wednesday, August 2, from 9-11 am. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am, interment to follow at Holy Savior Mausoleum.
The family is grateful for the love and care shown to Mr. Sid by the staff at St. Joseph Manor.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
