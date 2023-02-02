JOYCE FORET

Joyce R. Eusea Foret, 90, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA.
She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Charlene Eusea; sons, Terry Eusea (Lori) and Michael Eusea (Angela); grandchildren, Denise McCoy (Joe), Ashley Dupre (Travis), Brandon Eusea (Amanda), Matthew Eusea (Albany), Hannah Foret (Drake), Olivia Danos (Dustin) and Andre’ Eusea (Mia); great grandchildren, Hayden and Sarah McCoy, Tyler Dupre, Abigail and Lyle Eusea, Grant Eusea, Cohen and Evelyn Foret, Amelia and Aliza Danos, Elise and Eli Eusea.
Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Sterling Eusea; second husband, Wilson Foret; parents, Vincent and Grace Rodriguez; brother, Sheldon Rodriguez and in-laws, Oran and Octavia Eusea.
She was a member of the Council of Catholic Daughters and the VFW and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed dancing and traveling. She will be dearly missed by her family. She will never be forgotten and will always and forever be loved.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
