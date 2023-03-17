JOYCE LAGARDE

Joyce “Maw” Lagarde, 80, a native of Hammond and resident of Larose and Broussard passed away on Wednesday, March 15th 2023.
Graveside services will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 11:00 am.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by her children: Ralph P. (Cammy) Lagarde, Jr., Suzette (Jimmie) Bilyeu, and Cynthia Compeaux; 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Lagarde was preceded in death by her loving husband: Ralph “Pap” Lagarde; parents: Clarence “Paw paw” Davis and Georgia “Maw maw Georgie” Wagner Davis; and brothers: Albert and Leroy Davis.
Maw Joyce was a loving, kind and caring soul that never met a stranger – and if she did, that wasn’t the case after a few minutes of conversation. She adored her family, especially her grandbabies and great grandbabies, loved to sew and the occasional casino trip and will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew and loved her.
Samart-Mothe funeral home entrusted with arrangements.
