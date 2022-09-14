JOYCE POLKEY

Joyce Breaux Polkey, 71, a native of Lockport and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
Family and friends were invited to attend a wake at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Joyce’s services began at 12 noon in the funeral parlor with procession followed to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary Polkey; children, Shawn (Britney) Polkey, Luther (Danielle) Polkey, Kristy (Trey) LaBove; step-children, Mark (Brandy) Polkey, Shawn (Rory) Degeyter; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Carol (Gracie) Breaux, Raymond Breaux; sisters: Betty Edwards, Marilyn Brown; and sisters-in-law: Barbara Breaux, Denise (Randy) Plaisance, and brother-in-law: Troy (Roxy) Polkey.
Mrs. Polkey was preceded in death by her parents: Junius and Leonise R. Breaux; brother: Gerald “Buzz” Breaux; father and mother-in-law: Emile and Juanita Polkey; and brothers-in-law: Butch Edwards and Bart Brown.
Joyce was special person that had a heart of pure gold and loved by everyone who knew her. She was the best, devout, most loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all her family friends.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
