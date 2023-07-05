JULIE DUBOIS

Julie Williams Dubois, 53, a resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Thursday, July 6th from 9:30 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Julie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Troy Anthony Dubois; daughter, Scarlet Dobson (Travis); grandchild, baby Dobson on the way; parents, Larry “PeeWee” Williams and Pat Constransitch Williams; sisters, Wendy Aguillard (Brandon) and Cindy Bergeron (Scott); father-in-law, Roy Dubois; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Charpentier (Craig) and Sondra Callais (Reggie); brother-in-law, Toby Dubois; 4 nephews and 6 nieces.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Irby and Marie Williams; maternal grandparents, Milton and Octavia Constransitch; mother-in-law, Carolyn Dubois.

Throughout her career, Julie was an ER nurse and Hospice nurse who loved her profession and cared deeply for her patients. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In her eyes, she was a rockstar and loved music and dancing.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dubois family.

                                      

