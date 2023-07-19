JULIE GALLIANO

Julie B. Galliano, 74, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Monday, July 17th, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow on Friday, July 21st, 2023 from 9:30 am until service time. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Julie is survived by her children: Norris Galliano, Jr. (Beulah-Faye), Jody Galliano (Jill), Dodie-Dee Chavez (Delfino), Cody Galliano (Megan); grandchildren: Nicholas Galliano (Louise), Alec Galliano (Sara), Makayla Kern, Hilary Boudreaux, Jacob Galliano, Eleanor Galliano, Olive Galliano, T-Norris Galliano; great grandchildren: Molly-Grace and Noah John Galliano; sister: Pearline Vizier (Jimmy); and in-law’s: Loretta Ledet (Ronald Sr.), Mary Gisclair, Cynthia Galliano, Horace Galliano (Kathy), Nesie Doucet; and good friend: Anna Lafont (Alan).

Mrs. Galliano was preceded in death by her husband: Norris Galliano, Sr.; parents: Faustin Borne, Sr. and Mercedez Callais Borne; brothers: Anthinas Borne, Paul Borne, Leopold Borne; sisters: Evelia Langley, Gerline Guidry, Gertie Bruce, and Betty Bruce; father in law: Moise Galliano; Sr. mother-in-law: Onise Lathrop Galliano; brother-in-law: Russell Gisclair, Sr., Moise Galliano, Jr., Patrick Doucet, Joe Bruce, Marvin Langley, Julian Bruce, Jr.; and sister-in-law: Patricia “Patsy” Borne. 

Mrs. Julie enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

