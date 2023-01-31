JUNE ORGERON

June Bruce Orgeron, 85, a resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Private graveside services will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery.

June is survived by her sons, Todd Orgeron (Belinda), Bryan Orgeron (Dawn) and Michael Orgeron (Gwen); grandchildren, Cole Orgeron (Sierra Champman), Michelle Toups (Roger); 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Antoine “Tony” J. Orgeron; parents, Nello and Notile Bruce; brothers, Roy, Tillman and Jerry Bruce; sisters, Peggy Bruce and Marion Eschette.

Known to many as Maw Maw June, she was a member of the Foster Grandparent Program at Lockport Lower Elementary for 21 years.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

