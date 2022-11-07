JUSTIN VERRET

Justin “Jake” Verret, Sr., 63 a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on November 4, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland, La. from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday November 7, 2022 at St. Hilary of Poitiers from 8:30 until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hilary of Poitiers with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
“Jake” is survived by his wife; Lynn Toups Verret, sons; Justin Frank Verret, II. (Torie Landry), and Jesse Paul Verret (Katelyn Richards); 5 grandchildren; Parker Verret, Pierce Verret, Dustin Bellanger, Mea Bellanger and Odin Verret.
“Jake” was preceded in death by his son, Jake Joseph Verret; parents, Peter, Sr. and Ethel Bouzigard Verret; brother, Peter Paul Verret, Jr.; and his in-laws, Alvin and Irma Thibodeaux Toups.
