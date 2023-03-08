KAREN ORGERON

Karen A. Orgeron, 65, a resident of Mathews, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday March 9th, 2023, at 10:00 in Holy Savior Cemetery.

Karen is survived by her husband, Bobby J. Orgeron; children, Tanner Dufrene Sr. (Stacey) and Ashley L. Foret (Ben); grandchildren, Tanner Jr. and Kayla Dufrene; sister, Judy B. Falgout; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Betty Bourg.

Karen was a volunteer for Lafourche Fire District #1. She loved planting flowers, hunting and fishing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lafourche Fire District #1.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

