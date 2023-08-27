KATE PLAISANCE

Kate Adams Plaisance, 87, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 in Lockport, LA.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, LA from 10:00AM until time of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Kate is survived by 2 sons, Thomas Plaisance, and Dean (Leslie) Plaisance; 1 Daughter, Donna Bouffanie (Scott “Turk” Esponge); 7 Grandchildren, Benji (Shantell), Bambi (Wade), Bree (Arden), Courtney (Chris), Adam (Maddi), Jordan, and Maggie (Brandon); 10 Great Grandchildren; 3 Sisters, Joyce Collins, Lola Lambas, and Judy (Roger) Blanchard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Plaisance; her parents, Dominick Adams and Winnie Dufrene Adams Brown; 1 Grandson, Beau Plaisance; 1 Sister, Gale Melancon.
The family would like to thank The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation in Lockport, and Hope Hospice for the loving care shown to Mrs. Kate during her illness.
Falgout Funeral Home is handling all arrangements
