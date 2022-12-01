KATHY RICHOUX

Kathy Lefort Richoux, age 69, native of Larose, Louisiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Loranger, Louisiana.
She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of 42 years, Cline “T-Shu” Richoux, Jr.; two daughters Rebekah Dufrene and husband Brian, Aimee Naquin and husband Clint; brother Steve Lefort and sister Gail Broussard; and eight cherished grandchildren: Adeline, Danielle, Grant, Dexter, Zachary, Maxwell, Heath, and Hannah. A few weeks before passing, Kathy was overjoyed by the surprise announcement of a 9th grandchild, whom she would not live to see but instantly loved dearly.
Kathy leaves behind a legacy of kindness to those who knew her. Her sociable nature and desire to help people propelled her 20-year career as a Paraprofessional in the Lafourche Parish school system. Although she enjoyed her work and those she worked with, her family remained the priority. To say that Kathy excelled at being a wife and mother is an understatement. Her husband and children are left with countless recollections of tight hugs, echoes of unrestrained laughter, and memories of a home built on the foundation of unwavering love.
Her lifelong hobby was crocheting: blankets, cardigans, hats, scarves, wall decor- you name it, she likely crocheted it. She loved cooking and conversing over a hot plate. She also enjoyed gardening, roses being her favorite. Her final months were filled with the sight of roses planted by her husband and gifted in vases by visiting family and friends.
Selfless and humble, Kathy impacted the world around her by spreading love. With her cheerful greeting as she answered the phone, or the way she smiled as she passed words of comfort, Kathy knew how to make people feel special. Her warmth and grace are greatly missed. She will be forever in the hearts of those who loved her and were loved by her. She was a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Emelda Lefort; sisters Rousline Arceneaux and Jacqueline Rodrigue, and her beloved son Canaan John Richoux.
