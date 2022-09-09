KEITH PIERCE

It’s with broken hearts we announce the passing of Keith Pierce, 70, of Larose, on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, September 17th from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Keith leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Sharon Ledet Pierce; daughters, Dawn (Louis) and Danielle Pierce; grandchildren, Meranda (Makayla) Dylan, Abbey, Brenden, Raleigh, Breelen, Bransen and Brycsen; great-granddaughters, Lauren and Layka; brother, Kipp Pierce; sisters, Darlene Vega (Paul) and Stacie Bellanger (Randy); brothers-in-law, Herman (Vicky) and Troy (Devin); sister-in-law, Cookie (Zorro).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Joyce Pierce; mother and father-in-law, Laura and Tillman Rousse; nephews, Deke and Bryan.

Special thanks to Center Well Home Health, Devin, Holly and Jessica CPT, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Debra, Makenzie, Eva, Angie, Patty and Christy, Laura (social worker), Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always enjoyed watching his daughters play sports in their younger years; supporting his granddaughters who danced and his grandsons who played sports. He was an avid Saints and LSU fan. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Holy Rosary Catholic School, American Cancer Society or the Golden Meadow Middle School (Athletic Department).

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

