KENNETH DAVIS

Kenneth “Kenny” Davis, Sr. 70 A native of Harahan, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on April, 22, 2023.

A private Memorial Service will be held.

 “Kenny” is survived by his children; Kenneth “Kenny, Jr.” Davis, Jr., Danny Savage, Angele Camardelle, and Amber Pregeant, brothers; Vernon Davis, III, Mike Davis, Ronnie Davis, Dale Davis and Darrell Davis, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, spouse until 1989, Joyce Bradberry

 “Kenny” was preceded in death by his parents; Vernon Davis, Jr., Lorraine Kippes Davis, and grandson; Kody Pregeant.

