KENNETH NEWMAN

Kenneth J. Newman, 73, a native of Galliano, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Galliano, on Tuesday, April 4th from 8:30 am until service time. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, in Larose.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kimmey C. Newman; daughter, Ursula N. Parkerson (Andy); son, Luke J. Newman (Meagan); grandson, Oliver Parkerson; step-sister, Lisa Falgoust and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Toups.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Newman family.
