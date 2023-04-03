KENNETH NEWMAN

Kenneth J. Newman, 73, a native of Galliano, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. 

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Galliano, on Tuesday, April 4th from 8:30 am until service time. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, in Larose.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kimmey C. Newman; daughter, Ursula N. Parkerson (Andy); son, Luke J. Newman (Meagan); grandson, Oliver Parkerson; step-sister, Lisa Falgoust and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Toups.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Newman family.

Recommended for you

Load comments