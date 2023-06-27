KIM DANOS

Kim Danos, 66, a resident of Raceland, LA passed away on June 22, 2023. 

A Memorial will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 121 Praise Ct., Gray, LA 70359, on Friday, June 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The family welcomes any and everyone fortunate enough to have known Kim Danos in anyway to join in on her celebration of life. 

