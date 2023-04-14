KYRA HENDRIX

Kyra B. Hendrix, 64, a native of Raceland, LA and a resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

No services are scheduled.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Hendrix; son, Kyle Hendrix (Lindsay); mother, Selma Bagala; and sister, Tara Harris (Dewayne).

She was preceded in death by her father, Craig Ballard.

Kyra enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

