KYRA HENDRIX

Kyra B. Hendrix, 64, a native of Raceland, LA and a resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
No services are scheduled.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Hendrix; son, Kyle Hendrix (Lindsay); mother, Selma Bagala; and sister, Tara Harris (Dewayne).
She was preceded in death by her father, Craig Ballard.
Kyra enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
