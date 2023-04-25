LARBOW CHERAMIE

Larbow Cheramie, 87, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on Saturday, April 29th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Larbow is survived by his wife Helen Cheramie; children, Matt Cheramie (Celia), Rachel Orgeron (Nathan) and Sandy Cantrelle (Kerry); grandchildren, Andria and Brandon Cheramie, Mitch and Amy Orgeron, Heather and Paul Cantrelle; great-grandchildren, Catherine Orgeron, Lauren, Sydney and Paul “PJ” Stein; brother, James Cheramie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Renis and Vivian Cheramie and brother, Jack Cheramie.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cheramie family.

