LEONA CHERAMIE

Leona Naquin Cheramie, 92, a native of Point-aux-chene, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Leona is survived by her children, Joyce Dufrene, Ray Dantin, Debi Wingfield, and Tammy (Ted) Pellegrin; grandchildren, Todd (Mel) Dufrene, Tara (Bart) Ougel, Scott (Rachel) Pellegrin, Alicia Johnson, Jessica Wingfield, Cody (Ashley) Pellegrin, Megan (Rusty) Dardar; 24 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Reverend Lonnie Cheramie and Teresa (Jerry) Griffin; 2 step-grandchildren; and 2 step-greatgrandchildren; and sister, Rose Mary Dupre.
Leona was preceded in death by her husbands, Nolis Cheramie, Milton Constransitch, and Randolph Dantin; parents, Sidney and Agnes Levron Naquin; brothers, Camille, Paul, Maurice, Pierre, Norman and Percy Naquin; sisters, Aggie Bergeron, Lucena Bouquet, Cecile Naquin, and Beaulah Naquin; great-grandchild, Alleah Rose Smith; daughter-in-law, Patricia Farmer Dantin; son-in-law, Leo A. Wingfield, Jr.
Leona was a member of the American Legion Aux Post 259. She enjoyed spending time at the Senior Citizen Center.
Leona favorite thing was spending quality time with her family and friends, some of her past times was sewing, smocking, gardening and dancing.
