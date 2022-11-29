Leontine “Tin” Autin Rousse, 87, a native and resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home.
Family and friends are invited to Visitation on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, La from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano, LA.
Leontine is survived by her children, Wayne Rousse (Michele), Glenn Rousse (Joy), and Lisa Arcemont (Trey); Grandchildren: Joni Wyatt (Matt), Wayne John Rousse, Kristy Monier (Rhett), Keri Pitre (Pierce), Jay and Lea Arcemont, Christopher Kilgore, and Monique Kilgore; Great Grandchildren: Elaina and Ejay Wyatt, Rory and Reese Monier, and Baylen Pitre; and Godchild, Roddy Ledet.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Ejay Rousse; Parents, Thompson and Alzina Vegas Autin; Siblings: Nicholas Autin, Sr., Thompson Autin, Jr., Michael “Mike” Autin, Majorie Breaux, Olivia Vegas, Mary Dominque, Bud Autin, Warren Autin, Annie Callais, Lorraine Eymard.
Special thanks to HOPE Hospice of Louisiana and caregivers, Amy, Armenia, Barbara, and Cheryl.
In Lieu of flowers the family has asked you make donations to The American Cancer Society OR Louisiana Lions Club Camp at 292 L. Beauford Drive, Anacoco, LA 71403 in her name.
Falgout Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
