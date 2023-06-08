LESTER BRADBERRY, JR.

Lester Elois Bradberry, Jr., age 62, a resident of Oscar, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. 

He is survived by his parents, Lester and Barbara Breaux Bradberry of Baton Rouge; sister Shannon Bradberry of Baton Rouge; brother Karl Bradberry and wife Natalie of Oscar; sister-in-law Kelly Bradberry of Gonzales; and several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric John Bradberry.

Les proudly graduated with a BA in Political Science from LSU in 2007 and a MA in Organizational Management from Ashford University in 2010. He is a life member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army from 1985-1986. 

A private ceremony, scattering of the ashes, will be held at a later date on the beaches of Grand Isle, where Les had a special fondness visiting the family home. 

A special thank you to the kind and caring staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge.

