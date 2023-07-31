LINDA DOUCET

Linda Ann Chouest Doucet, 72, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Tulane Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to Visitation on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Cut Off, LA from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Doucet, Sr.; her parents, Hazel Rogers Ougel and Verrison “Bee” Chouest; brothers, Randy and Mark Doucet; and granddaughter, Reese Rios.
Linda leaves behind 2 Sons, Shannon Doucet, Jr. (Gena), and Jordy Doucet (Jill); 1 Daughter, Lesley Doucet Rios (Adrian); Grandchildren, Jordan Bourgeois, Olivia Doucet, Justin Doucet, Luke Doucet, Chelsey Forret, Alec Rios, Drew Rios, Ana Doucet, Rylie Rios, and Jolie Doucet; Great-Grandchildren, Hartley Bourgeois, Mylie Forret, Chason Forret, and Holden Forret; Brothers, Jimmy Doucet and Kenneth Ougel; Sisters, Monita Gisclair, Susan Dufrene, and Peggy Freeman.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by many.
Falgout Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
