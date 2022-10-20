LINDA GLASPELL

Linda Peters Glaspell, 77, a native and resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 am on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Holy Savior Catholic Church, Lockport, LA.
She is survived by her sons, David B. Glaspell and Michael Glaspell (Jessica); grandchildren, David B. Glaspell Jr., Caitlin Glaspell and Keegan Cressionie. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Glaspell; infant son, David R. Glaspell Jr.; parents, Andrew and Lovinia Peters; brothers, Andy Peters Sr., Norris Peters and Kirman Peters; sisters, Rosalie Hebert, Gloria Folse, Irma Hohensee and Ione Plaisance.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
